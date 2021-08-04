Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.370-$6.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 million-$2.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $296.60.

AMED stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.27. The stock had a trading volume of 159,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $216.20 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.22.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

