Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

AMRC opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Ameresco by 14.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Ameresco by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $453,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,877 shares of company stock worth $2,730,372 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

