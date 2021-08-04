Ameresco, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.08%.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,372 in the last ninety days. 41.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ameresco by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $82,000. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

