Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMRC. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

AMRC stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,877 shares of company stock worth $2,730,372. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ameresco by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Ameresco by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

