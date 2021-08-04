American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 9,941 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $362,846.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AAT stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.26. 211,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,917. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. Research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,624,000 after purchasing an additional 404,263 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,936,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 457,872 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 530,213 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,153,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

