American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPTD) Trading Down 4.6%

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPTD) fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 78,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 63,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

American Energy Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AEPTD)

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

