American Express (NYSE:AXP) CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell Sells 74,677 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

American Express stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.06. 3,129,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,285. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.04. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Express by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 12,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in American Express by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,866,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

