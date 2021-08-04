American Express (NYSE:AXP) CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell Sells 74,677 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
American Express stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.06. 3,129,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,285. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.04. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.31.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Express by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 12,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in American Express by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,866,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
