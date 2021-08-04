American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Decreased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,976 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after buying an additional 553,665 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.33. 254,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

