American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,306 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of American Finance Trust worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 83,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after buying an additional 306,964 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 67.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 130.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.66. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

