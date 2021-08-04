American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

