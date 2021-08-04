American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.10 million.

American Superconductor stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. 316,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,936. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $363.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.12.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

