American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was downgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $181.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $159.00. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s previous close.

AWK has been the topic of several other reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.40.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $173.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.04.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

