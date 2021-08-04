American Well (AMWL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Well to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. American Well has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.50.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,561 shares of company stock worth $2,592,365. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

