Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USAS shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$2.70 to C$2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $183.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 369.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. Research analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mark Stevens purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

