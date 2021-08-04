Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.63

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 167422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark set a C$3.00 price objective on Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$216.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.91.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

