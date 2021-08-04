Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.63

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 167422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark set a C$3.00 price objective on Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$216.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.91.
Americas Silver Company Profile (TSE:USA)
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
