Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 2,927 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.41% of Park National worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Park National by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,812,000 after buying an additional 98,090 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at $2,500,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter valued at $4,240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Park National by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park National by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.24. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $79.96 and a 52-week high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.