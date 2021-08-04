Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,745 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Equitrans Midstream worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

