Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 19,469 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.57% of Construction Partners worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Construction Partners by 1,196.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,941 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Construction Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,744,000 after purchasing an additional 337,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $8,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

