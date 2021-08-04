Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 23,009 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Ferro worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ferro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ferro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. G.Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Gabelli restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

FOE stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.00. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

