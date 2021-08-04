Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 3,005 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.50% of Sykes Enterprises worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYKE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $54.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.