Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 52,695 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,372 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 52,695 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of SM Energy worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 146.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 33.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

NYSE SM opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 6.14. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.