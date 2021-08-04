Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $61.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73.

