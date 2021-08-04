Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.