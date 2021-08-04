Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $76.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AAWW. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

