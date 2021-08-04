Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.30 Million Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of Vicor worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.49. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.60 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $119.63.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $93,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $144,866.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,724 shares of company stock worth $17,601,514 in the last three months. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

