Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.37 Million Stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 630.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,176 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Cass Information Systems worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 48,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

CASS stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $604.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

