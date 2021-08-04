Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.44 Million Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,993 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Provident Financial Services worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $17,187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,028,000 after purchasing an additional 877,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 243,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,260,000 after purchasing an additional 236,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,220,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.16. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.