Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.53 Million Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of RBC Bearings worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $230.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

