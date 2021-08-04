Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.60 Million Stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,676 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.06% of Casa Systems worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 55,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASA. Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,962,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $641.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 39.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

