Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.37% of Phreesia worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,124,000 after purchasing an additional 616,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Phreesia by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 259,548 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Phreesia by 121.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 161,490 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 2,279.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 153,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 83.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHR stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

In other Phreesia news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 1,754 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $122,815.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,577 shares of company stock worth $7,247,279. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

