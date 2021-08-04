Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 1,511.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

BATS:ESML opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83.

