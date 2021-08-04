Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.48% of Granite Construction worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.56. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.