Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,766 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Integra LifeSciences worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of IART opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

