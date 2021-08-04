Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.97% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 207,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $420.53 million, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.27.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.