Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 81,841 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

UTF stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

