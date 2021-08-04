Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,441 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Evergy worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 150.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 154.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG stock opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

