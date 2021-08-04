Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,602 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE ROL opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.97. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

