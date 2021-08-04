Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,303 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of DaVita worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,347 shares of company stock worth $916,220 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

DaVita stock opened at $123.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $129.59.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

