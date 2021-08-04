Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.80. 9,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,391. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

