Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 82,178 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,178 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.46% of International Money Express worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $622.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

