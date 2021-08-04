Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,839 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.50% of Realogy worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 185.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Realogy in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Realogy in the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Realogy alerts:

RLGY opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.84.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RLGY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.