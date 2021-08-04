Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196,112 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,224,000 after purchasing an additional 75,638 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,778,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,636,000. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,527,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 276,353 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.