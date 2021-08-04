Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 212,186 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,186 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Merchants Bancorp worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBIN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of MBIN opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 49.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

