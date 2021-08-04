Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes $8.81 Million Position in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 591,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,810,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.07% of CM Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,335,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,008,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLF opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

