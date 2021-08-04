Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.43% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,015.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

XHB stock opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $80.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.06.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.