AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.15-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.04. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.150-$9.300 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.49. The company had a trading volume of 39,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,497. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.33.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

