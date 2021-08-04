Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.08. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08.

Amerityre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMTY)

Amerityre Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires. It operates through the following segments: Light Duty Polyurethane Foam Tires, Polyurethane Elastomer Industrial Tires, and Agricultural Tires. The Light Duty Polyurethane Foam Tires segment focuses in the sale of polyurethane foam tires to original equipment manufacturers, distributors and dealers accounts.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Amerityre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerityre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.