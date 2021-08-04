AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME stock opened at $138.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.13 and a 52-week high of $140.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

