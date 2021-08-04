AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 31.8% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $138.77 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.13 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.