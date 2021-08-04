Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $30,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $16.02 on Wednesday, reaching $228.06. 433,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,050. The company has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

